HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect in the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder appears in court on Wednesday, April 13.

Juan Baron made his first appearance in a Hawaii courtroom on Monday, April 11.

He was arrested by US Marshals and police officers in LA a couple of days after HPD found 73-year-old Gary Ruby’s body in a bathtub encased in concrete at Ruby’s home in Hawaii Loa Ridge.

He was extradited to Honolulu from Los Angeles on Friday, April 4.

According to the prosecutors office, the cost to extradite him was about $2,500. The cost covered airfare, car rental, and a per diem for two HPD members as well as airfare for Baron’s one-way flight.

He’s been charged with murder, theft and identify theft, and remains in custody without.