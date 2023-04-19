HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu prosecutors office said a man was found guilty, on Tuesday, in the May 2021 attempted murder of another man along Pali Highway.

William Del Michael Woods was accused of pouring gasoline on a man who was sleeping in front of a business near downtown Honolulu. Prosecutors said the evidence showed 47-year-old Woods then used a torch to light the victim on fire.

“Mr. Woods has eight prior felony convictions including Kidnapping, Robbery in the First Degree, Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, Burglary in the Second Degree, and more,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “Honolulu is a safer place with him off the streets.”

The victim sustained second and third degree burns over 18% of his body.

Woods faces life in prison with the possibility of parole. His sentencing is set for August 31.