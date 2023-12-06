HONOLULU (KHON2) — Six years after the brutal murder of Telma Boinville on the North Shore of Oahu her family is finally getting justice.

Judge Rowena Somerville called this case one of the most heinous crimes to happen in the state of Hawaii. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, Hailey Dandurand and Stephen Brown was sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole along with sentences for kidnapping, burglary and a slew of other charges.

This, after being found guilty for the murder of Telma Boinville while her eight-year-old daughter was kidnapped and tied up in a Pupukea vacation home in 2017. Dandurand and Brown were both in the same court room for the sentencing.

“They will now ask for parole, a second chance at life. Is this a joke. I want to ask to be a husband. Comfort of her mother. Her mom was a great mother and put all well being. She was 8 years old at the time. Now she’s forced to grow up without her mom. Because these two have taken this away from her.” Kevin Emery, Telma Boinville’s Husband

“I demand Justice. If Stephen and Hailey walk free there will be another family like Thelma, Makana and myself,” Emery said in court.

“Dandurand was shocking outrageous. The results of her conduct were cruel, callous and pitiless. In her destructive wake, she has left an inconsolable husband, a motherless child and a grieving family and community. And for what? The factors set forth 706-606 compel this court to find that an extended term of imprisonment and a consecutive term imprisonment and necessary and just,” added Prosecutor Scott Bell.

“Miss Boinville lost her life, Makana lost innocence and ability to feel safe. This was a senseless acts of violence. None of it had to occur,” said Judge Somerville.

Judge Somerville said the sentence is warranted due to the violence and horrific facts of the case.