HONOLULU (KHON2) — The two men who have been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in an abandoned bus this week appeared in court Thursday.

According to court documents, around 11 p.m. Monday, a 50-year-old woman was walking in Iwilei when she was grabbed and forced into an abandoned bus on Dillingham Boulevard where she was sexually assaulted.

The court documents stated, the victim got away and ran to a nearby women’s shelter where she asked for help. The two men have been arrested and charged with sexual assault and kidnapping.

Area residents are disturbed and said the area has been filled with criminal activity for years.

The Honolulu Police Department’s Crime Mapping showed there were eight assaults, seven vehicle break-ins, three sex crimes and three robberies within the last week in the area.

“My concerns is that should’ve been removed a long time ago and that has been an eyesore and a concern for the community for quite some time and more needs to get done,” said Amanda Ybanez, Kalihi resident.

Community members KHON2 spoke with said removing abandoned vehicles is an ongoing issue that’s brought up in their neighborhood board meetings.

The abandoned bus in this case is on private property which is putting up red tape on certain solutions. However, area council members said action will be taken following this unfortunate incident.

“We’re going to be asking the Department of Planning and Permitting to look into it and see if, because it’s basically a permanent structure at this point if there’s some sort of permit that’s required and if not, what can we do to compel it to be removed,” said Honolulu City Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.

Residents said they hope change can happen quickly so they can feel comfortable.

“I’m a woman and I want to feel safe no matter where I’m at,” Ybanez said. “I believe this entire community, everyone in it — and I live work and play in this community and I’m born and raised in Kalihi and everyone deserves to feel safe.”

The suspects accused in this case are set to appear in court on Monday, April 3.