Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect image of a person involved, the image has been changed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold case suspect involved in the investigation of a woman murdered more than 40 years ago has been found not guilty by a jury on July 11.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Thomas Garner, now 62, was accused of killing Kathy Hicks, who was 25 years old at the time, and of dumping her body on Nuuanu Pali Drive back in September 1982.

On Tuesday, the jury found that Garner was not guilty in this murder investigation.