HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man arrested on suspicion of murdering two people at an illegal cockfight made an appearance in court Thursday.

Jacob Borge appeared over video from the police cell block Thursday morning.

Borge turned himself in Tuesday after police released his photo in connection to a shooting investigation.

Police said they responded to a suspected chicken fight in Maili early Saturday morning at which an argument apparently lead to the shooting.

A 59-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were killed and three others were injured.

His bail is set at $2 million.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 24.