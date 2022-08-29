HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A coroner’s inquest investigation has been initiated by the Hawaii Island Police Department after a shooting accident involving a child was reported on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the incident at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, at Camp Honokala Boy Scout Camp.

According to police, personnel located the lifeless child near the rifle range. The child was reported to have a single gunshot wound. Because of the extent of his injury, he was not transported by the rescue team.

The child was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at around 7:55 p.m.

Police have done their due diligence by interviewing all children and adults at the scene. At this time, police do not suspect any foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 30, to determine the exact cause of death, according to police.

Individuals with any information may call 808- 935-3311 or email Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov