HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police have revealed that a badly burned body discovered within a large banyan tree was a Hilo resident.

According to police, the body was that of 59-year-old Deborah Ann Cohn-Hoomalu and an autopsy showed no signs of non-fire-related trauma.

A final autopsy result is pending additional testing.

Cohn-Hoomalu’s body was found on Monday morning, Jan. 2 while the fire department was putting out a large banyan tree on fire on Banyan Drive.

Once fire personnel noticed the charred human remains within an opening at the base of the tree, they alerted the police.

However, as officers investigated they found no reports of people hearing any type of disturbance prior to witnessing the smoke and flames.

Anyone who may have information on the case should contact Detective Clarence Davies at (808) 961-2382 or email at Clarence.Davies@hawaiicounty.gov. You can also reach out to the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

