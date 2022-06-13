HONOLULU (KHON2) — During the pandemic, a particular type of theft started to skyrocket. Catalytic converter thefts plagued the country with an uptick of 33% nationwide.

BeenVerified, a website that gives people access to public record information, said since 2019, catalytic converter thefts more than quadrupled in Hawaii.

Hawaii had the highest number of thefts per 100K from January through April in 2021 and in 2022.

They listed the top cars for catalytic converter thefts in 2020:

Toyota Prius

Toyota 4Runner

Honda Element

Toyota Tacoma

Honda Accord

Catalytic converters contain platinum, palladium or rhodium metals that have seen their value increase over the past few years. The theft of catalytic converters can be done in minutes by experienced thieves.

Thieves resell the recyclers for only $50 up to $250, but the cost to repair your stolen catalytic converter is between $1,000 to $3,000, according to some studies.

Tips to prevent a catalytic converter theft:

Consider installing a catalytic converter anti-theft device in your vehicle.

When possible, park your car in a locked garage.

If not possible, make sure it’s parked in a well-lit area or install motion-activated lights and security cameras.

In public parking garages and lots, park near the front of the building entrance or other areas where pedestrian traffic is high.

Engrave your vehicle VIN and phone number into your catalytic converter.

For more helpful tips or to read the full article on catalytic convert thefts in Hawaii and throughout the country, head to BeenVerified’s website.