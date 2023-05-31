HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man who is suspected in the shooting death of a 16-year-old was indicted Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Waylen Armstrong-Kea indicted for Murder in the Second Degree and two felony firearms offenses.

Armstrong-Kea was identified as a suspect in a shooting that resulted in the death of the 16-year-old after an argument at Makaha Beach on May 21.

Armstrong-Kea was arrested on May 23.

“Any violence involving guns is reason for serious concern, but cases involving young people and guns is especially alarming,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “Armstrong-Kea is just 20 years old. The teenager he is alleged to have killed is high-school age. My office will do everything it can to prosecute people using guns to commit crimes and hold them accountable.”

Armstrong-Kea faces life in prison with the possibility of parole on the Murder in the Second Degree charge.

He remains in custody in lieu of $2 million bail.