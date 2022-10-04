HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have identified the body of a 36-year-old man that was discovered in Ka’u District in July.

Police said George Edward Dodge was reported missing on Thursday, July 7 after a couple of weeks went by of not being seen or heard from.

It wasn’t until a partially buried body was found on a remote side road was identified to be Dodge’s through DNA comparison.

His body was found on Wednesday, July 27 when detectives were alerted to the scene of the body off Highway 11, south of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park boundary.

The following day the body was carefully dug out and taken to a medical center for an official pronouncement of death.

An autopsy was performed and a forensic pathologist ruled the manner of death as a homicide. However, the investigation is still ongoing and a final autopsy result is pending to reveal the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at (808) 961-2378 or email Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.