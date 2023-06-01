HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call at 10:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 1.

The call was for a situation at Electric Beach in Nānākuli.

According to EMS, they discovered a 49-year-old male in critical condition.

EMS said that emergency personnel provided advanced lifesaving support on the patient who was found unresponsive in the ocean.

Emergency personnel said that bystanders pulled the man out of the water to perform CPR until first responders could arrive.

Officials have confirmed that the 49-year-old man died on Thursday.

A witness said the victim and his wife were snorkeling when the man ran into trouble and was brought to shore.

While the wife was watching, bystanders did CPR on her husband. Witnesses said she discovered their backpack and rental car were stolen.

Police confirm they are investigating a second-degree theft and auto theft related to the incident.