Damage to the food truck My Happy Place Hawaii following a break-in by thieves.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Food truck owners are beefing up security after a slew of food truck break-ins and thefts.

But it comes at a cost, and that is making it difficult to stay in business.

Landon Ebata said he woke up this morning to police knocking on his door letting him know thieves tried to break into his new shave ice stand overnight.

Ebata, owner of My Happy Place Hawaii, said, “Trimming was on the ground. Piece of metal they cut here, on the ground, they tried to cut here but they couldn’t get in seven minutes to do this they were here long.”

He believes they were going for the generator which he doesn’t keep on site. This metal prevented them from getting in.

The truck across the Piikoi Street parking lot had its generator stolen while open, the manager said the thieves were gone instantly.

$5 Bento Box has had 12 generators stolen from their locations in the last year and a half, costing them tens of thousands of dollars.

The manager of the business Bonnie Flemon said, “I don’t know what to do as it is, it may close us because we can’t afford $5 meal to lose these types of things, we have such little profit and if we just break even we’re happy, but now we’re going down.”

She said buying a generator with tracking means they’d have to raise their prices.

Michael Ha has been searching for his trailer that was stolen from a Waikiki parking lot over the weekend.

“That’s everything I got right now I’m stuck with the lease, I don’t know it will probably put me to bankruptcy,” said Ha.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.