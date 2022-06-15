HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department said they have arrested and charged two individuals suspected of being responsible for a string of property crimes in Ocean View.

Police said, during early Monday morning on June 6, they responded to the scene at Lotus Blossom Lane and determined that the windows of two separate businesses were damaged by an object thrown at them.

Investigations then led police to determine that two more businesses on Mamalahoa Highway had also sustained damage to their windows after being struck with an object.

Police said they were able to identify two suspects — 28-year-old Daeja Elizabeth Taetuna, of Kailua-Kona, and 33-year-old Peterson Balos of Ocean View — after reviewing video surveillance footage from several area businesses.

By 4:42 p.m. Taetuna was apprehended at Manukā State Wayside Park. She was charged the next day with four counts of criminal property damage in the fourth degree with bail set at $2,000. She remains at the Hawaii Community Correctional Facility.

According to police, they determined Balos was involved in two burglaries on Lotus Blossom Lane that occurred on the early mornings of June 11 and June 13. Surveillance footage showed Balos entering the business and removing items on two separate occasions while the business was closed.

On Monday, June 13, Balos was apprehended in Ocean View at 10:35 a.m. He was charged with two counts of burglary in the second degree and his bail was set at $4,000. His initial court appearance was on Tuesday, June 14.

Investigators said that Balos may also be responsible for several other break-ins that occurred last November at other businesses in the same area. Police are investigating.