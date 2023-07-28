HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 63-year-old man is in police custody for allegedly attacking a bus driver.

It happened Thursday night, July 27 in the Kaimuki area.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect is accused of assaulting the 35-year-old on a city bus.

They said that charges are pending. The city said that bus operators are trained to take the best course of action.

City buses are also equipped with radios for contacting HPD and have safety barrier doors to protect bus operators.

The Department of Transportation Services said it will work with police in its investigation.