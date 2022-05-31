HONOLULU(KHON2) — A woman in Kailua is still shaken after a gun shot into her house narrowly misses her. Hours earlier another incident was caught on video of a passenger in a car shooting a gun into the air. No one was hurt but police have opened two reckless endangering cases.

Bobby, who asked not to be identified, is still in shock after a single gun shot ripped through her Kailua home on Olomana Street around 9 p.m. Monday.

“It’s just, boom!” she said. “That’s how it sounded.”

Bobby said she was laying in bed watching a movie when it happened.

“All of a sudden, there was a explosion, glass breaking that flew onto my bed and on to me,” she explained. “I thought for a minute that someone threw a rock at my windows “

But then she saw the bullet holes.

The bullet first went through this outside wall entering her home in a closet, going through a gold picture frame on the opposite side of the closet, that wall, a second photo frame, landing feet in front of the bed she was laying on.

Bobby said she’s heard gunshots before, but this was different.

“It’s like too much to comprehend at one time, but yet there’s still a fear in the heart that it was a gun that came through our house.”

That same day, just hours earlier, another reckless shooting on Tantalus Drive. This one captured on video.

In the video you can see a car drive past, the passenger stick their hand out of the passenger side window, point a gun up to the sky and fire.

KHON spoke with a witness who asked to remain anonymous.

She said she was in her room when she heard the shots.

“It was really scary,” she said. “It was just really loud, like it got me. I jumped out of the my seat. I checked my surveillance, and I noticed it was a black car driving down. They shot two times in front of my house, and they drove more down and shot two more times. I was really scared cause my dad was right in front of my house racking some leaves doing yard work.”

She said police recovered one bullet casing on the road.

She and her family don’t understand why someone would be so careless.

The incident is something that she said will stick with her.

“I don’t even feel safe in front of my own house.”

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police.