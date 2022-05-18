HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the three suspects in the brush fires on Maui appeared in court on Tuesday, May 17.
Court documents said John Hlis and Krystale Kaneakua intentionally set the brush fire on Thursday, May 12.
Besides arson in the second degree, Hlis was also charged with firearms offenses.
KHON2 reported on Saturday, May 14 Maui police said Steven Sarol was charged with five counts of contempt of court, three counts of violating conditions of release on bail and five counts of discharge of sureties.
Maui police said Krystale Kaneakua was charged with arson in the second degree and two counts of discharge of sureties.
Sarol’s bail was set at $248,000 and Kaneakua’s bail was set at $26,000.
The Maui Police Department said the brush fires happened on Thursday, May 12 at the following times.
- 12:06 p.m. on Amala Place in the area of the Wastewater Treatment Plant
- 1:16 p.m. on Waihinepio Avenue at Keopulani Park
- 1:24 p.m. off Kahekili Highway and Makaala Drive in Waiehu
- 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Waiale Road and Waiko Road
- 2:00 p.m. on Hansen Road at Hana Highway in Kahului
- 2:04 p.m. in the area of the Maui Raceway Park off Maui Veterans Highway