HONOLULU (KHON) — On Sept. 20, 2019, Bernard Brown was indicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. She had been missing for five years on Maui.

Moreira Monsalve, a 46-year-old woman, was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house in Wailuku.

One year after her disappearance, Brown was seen as a person of interest in the case.

Brown was taken into custody in September 2019 in Sacramento. He was extradited back to Maui and bail was set at $1 million.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, Bernard Brown was found guilty of murder in the second degree.

Monsalve’s body has not been found.