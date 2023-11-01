HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu grand jury has indicted two brothers on Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man in Kakaako on Friday, Oct. 27.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said that Fanaika Mateaki, 26, faces charges for second-degree murder and other offenses. His younger brother Paea Mateaki, 19, was indicted for second-degree attempted murder and two felony firearms offenses.

According to prosecutors, the shooting on Ohe Street stemmed from an argument between the Mateakis and 39-year-old Ikaika Stone.

Fanaika is accused of shooting Stone multiple times with a handgun and attempting to fire at another male victim. Paea then allegedly took the gun from his brother and tried to shoot at the other victim as well.

“This is another tragic example of what happens when people resort to violence to resolve their differences. Had the gun kept firing, it would have been even worse.” Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm

Fanaika’s other offenses include first-degree and second-degree attempted murder and four felony firearms charges.

The Mateaki brothers are being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. Bail has been set at $1 million for both men.