HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brazen theft caught on camera at Home Depot in Iwilei has community members and retailers outraged.

But unfortunately, local businesses said dealing with thieves is an everyday battle.

The Honolulu Police Department has initiated a second-degree theft case after two men are seen on video walking out with carts full of tools. Honolulu police said, no arrests have been made at this time.

“It’s organized retail crime, they’re not doing it to feed their family,” said Tina Yamaki, Hawaii Retail Merchants of Hawaii President. “This is their job. They come in and steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.”

Home Depot told KHON2.com that it has security personnel who are trained to address shoplifters and other employees are directed to not approach suspect shoplifters, because it’s just too dangerous.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Investigations said, organized retail crime is a multi-billion dollar industry with many stolen goods ending up online.

“It’s not just mechanical equipment,” said Yamaki. “It’s electronics. It’s clothing. It’s jewelry. We’re just seeing a lot of grab-and-gos.”

It’s outraging local businesses who deal with thieves on a daily basis.

“These guys, like, man no shame. I mean, they’re willing to walk in and walk out with carts of product,” said Shannan Okinishi, City Mill Director of Marketing and Commercial Services. “It’s literally money walking out the door with theft like that happens.”

According to Honolulu police, there were over 2,300 shoplifting cases in 2022 compared to 1,945 in 2021.

City Mill said these thefts continue to hurt their business and force them to raise prices.

“It increases prices for everyone. It increases prices for us. Unfortunately, it increases the cost of products in general,” Okinishi added. “I wish I could say it’s gotten better, but it’s something that all eight locations battle every day.”

City Mill tells KHON2.com that their concerns regarding shoplifting have caused them to trade out products on display for signs that describe the products instead.

According to state law, it’s considered a felony theft if the value of what’s aken is more than $750. Now, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office is going after repeat offenders, regardless of the amount.

“If they do a series of three or more property offenses of any amount, we can charge them as a habitual property offender,” said Steve Alm, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney. “That is a Class C felony with a mandatory year in jail.”

“We cannot become like those big cities on the mainland,” said Okinishi. “We can’t. We’re Hawaii and there’s just no place for that kind of thing.”