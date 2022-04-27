HONOLULU(KHON2) — There was a brazen car theft in Kahala and the victim, Lyaila Adilbekova, was delivering food when it happened. She said she just bought the car and now she’s calling for justice.

Adilbekova said it happened so fast. She left her car for seconds to drop off her delivery. The next thing she knew she was on the ground and her car was gone.

“I just put my last money to buy that car to work in delivery,” she explained. “I didn’t expect this can happen.”

Adilbekova said she worked in food delivery for three years. She was dropping an order on Kahala Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when a seemingly normal day at work took a turn for the worst.

She said she left the car running because it was a nice neighborhood. A decision she now regrets.

“It happened so fast, like 20 seconds. I just dropped off my food and I turned back and I see somebody open my door,” explained Adilbekova.

Adilbekova said a white vehicle pulled up next to hers and a guy jumped from that car into her Green Toyota Yaris. She tried to stop him but he was too strong.

“He just pulled the door and he shut the door and after that, for that moment, I just fell on the floor,” said Adilbekova.

Adilbekova said she has bruises on her left side and several cuts on her hands from falling on the asphalt.

She got up and tried to stop the white car but she said he made a U-turn and sped off.

Kahala resident Sasha Simpson was driving by when it happened.

“It was really scary,” she said. “My first instinct was, is she OK? She could have easily gotten run over.”

Simpson said it was startling– nothing that you would expect on Kahala Avenue.

“It looked like it was a crime of opportunity,” said Simpson.

Honolulu Crimestoppers Sgt. Chris Kim said crimes like these often are.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, doesn’t matter if you’re in Kahala, Hawaii, Kai, Waianae, North Shore, Waikiki, wherever, if the opportunity is there, the potential suspects may jump on that opportunity,” Kim warned.

“When you do arrive at the destination, shut your engine off. Take your keys with you, lock doors, Safeguard your valuables,” explained Kim.

Kim said it’s better to be safe than sorry.

For Adilbekova the incident really changed her outlook. She said she feels afraid.

Now she said it’s about more than just getting her car back — she wants justice.

“I want to see that guy in jail,” she said. “He didn’t just (steal) my car, he tried to hit me. So I want to see these guys in jail, and I hope it won’t happen again.”

According to police, the incident is classified as a robbery. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the police.