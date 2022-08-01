HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have opened an investigation after a body was found last week on July 27 in the Ka‘ū district.

The body was partially buried on a remote side road off of Highway 11, south of the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park boundary.

According to police, the badly decomposed body was transported to Hilo Medical Center the next morning where the victim’s death was officially pronounced.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time, and autopsy results are pending.

Police are currently reviewing active missing person cases, and it is likely a positive identification of the victim will be done via DNA comparison.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378 or email Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.

