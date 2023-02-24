HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders were called to the scene of a body found floating in waters off the Hilo Bayfront Beach Park area on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 23.

Once the fire department chopper located the lifeless body, it was brought ashore.

Investigators have classified the case as what they call a coroner’s inquest.

The victim was taken to a medical center to be officially pronounced dead at 5:29 p.m. that day. Positive identification is pending for the male body.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.



Anyone who may have relative information is urged to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Casey Cabral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or email Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.

