HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department has placed an officer on administrative leave after an incident that occurred in Hilo on Tuesday.

According to the department, they received a report of a male suspect with a 4-inch blade on Keawe Street at around 4 p.m. When police arrived the incident escalated and resulted in an officer shooting the suspect after he refused to listen to commands to drop his weapon.

Footage from a body cam of the officer that was involved was released by the department on Wednesday.

Big Island Police Chief Paul Ferreira described the incident and stated that the officer gave multiple commands to the suspect before discharging his duty weapon and shot the suspect’s left leg twice.

Even after falling to the ground, the suspect continued to hold on to the knife, refusing to listen to commands to drop it. As a result, additional officers that arrived at the scene deployed a conducted electrical weapon at the suspect and they were then able to take control of the blade.

Medics treated the suspect and took him to a hospital with multiple injuries, including two gunshot wounds that shattered a bone in his left leg. He underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

Big Island police initially stated that police and medics conducted CPR on the suspect but they later corrected their statement and said they did not.

Ferreira said the suspect had numerous police contacts prior to this incident. He remains in police custody on suspicion of terroristic threatening in the first degree and attempted assault on a law enforcement officer in the first degree.

The involved officer is a 14-year veteran of the Hawaii Police Department and has been placed on leave pending an internal review of the investigation.