HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has released footage that shows a suspect in connection to a boat arson on April 12.

According to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, at around 8:36 p.m. an unknown suspect had allegedly lit a vessel on fire.

The suspect then fled the scene, said CID.

The unknown person was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, gray pants, slippers, yellow baseball cap and face mask.

An unknown suspect of a boat arson seen on surveillance footage on the night of April 12, 2023. (Honolulu Police Department) An unknown suspect of a boat arson seen on surveillance footage on the night of April 12, 2023. (Honolulu Police Department)

If you have any information relevant to the incident, CID urges that you reach out to them. For their contact information click here.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers Honolulu here and be eligible for a reward on a tip that leads to an arrest.