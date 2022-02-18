Big Island residents who have Paypal and Bitcoin should avoid this scam

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are warning Big Island residents about a recent scam involving Paypal and Bitcoin payments.

Some people have reported getting an email with instructions to contact Paypal’s customer service number to verify a purchase of the digital currency.

The number to the customer service is provided in the email, which states that failure to call to dispute the charge within 24 hours will result in a large charge to the credit card attached to the Paypal account.

If you don’t have Bitcoin or Paypal, then you can simply block this sender. If you do have both, police encourage you to contact Paypal directly to verify a charge. Don’t call the number in the email.

Those who fell victim to this scam can call police at (808) 935-3311.