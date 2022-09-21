HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are asking for witnesses to come forward as they investigate a stabbing incident that happened on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Hale Halawai Park in Kailua-Kona.

When officers arrived, they determined that a 45-year-old man was sleeping when an unknown male woke him up, and an argument ensued, according to police.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the stomach area and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The victim told police that the suspect had a dark-colored backpack and was last seen walking on Aliʻi Drive.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.