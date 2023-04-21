HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is on the lookout for a correctional facility escapee who is considered dangerous.

Police said they are looking for Dyllan Paulo-Leslie, 27. He is described to be 5’11″, 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

According to Big Island officers, he was last seen on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo at 7:15 p.m. and was headed on foot toward Downtown Hilo.

If anyone sees him or has information on his whereabouts, do not approach him, contact 911 or police dispatch at 808-935-3311.