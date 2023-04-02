MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police on Hawai’i Island said they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday, April 1 in Mountain View in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision.

According to police, the incident took place shortly after 5 p.m. They said that Puna patrol officers responded to reports of an affray at a residence in the area.

An affray is a fight in a public place that leads to disturbing the peace.

Officers said they detained two individuals in relation to the incident.

Once detained, officers indicated that they proceeded to investigate while at the scene. This is when they said they noticed that one of the men detained, a 36-year-old from Mountain View, appeared to have a gunshot wound in the shoulder area.

Officers said that Emergency Medical Services treated the man with the wound at the scene. They then transported him via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center.

According to police, the other man who was detained during the incident was arrested. He was then transported to the Pahoa police station.

At the police station, he was interviewed by detectives. He was released pending further investigation.

Big Island police said that “Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives responded to the scene to assist in this investigation as well as to the Hilo Medical Center to interview the victim with the gunshot wound.”

Since the man transported to Hilo Medical Center had non-life-threatening injuries, he was released from the medical facility.

The preliminary accounts of the incident indicate that “there was a violent affray involving five to six individuals, several of whom were armed with machetes, when the shooting suspect discharged a firearm and subsequently struck the 36-year-old,” according to police.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed this incident to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective John Balberde at (808) 961-2386 or john.balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.

Police said that this is an ongoing investigation since detectives are in the process of identifying and locating anyone else that may have been involved.