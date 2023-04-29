PUNA, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Friday, April 28 shortly after 2:30 p.m. Hawaiʻi Island police initiated a homicide investigation.

The investigation is taking place in Puna following a domestic-related incident after responding to an emergency call regarding an unknown-type disturbance.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The alleged homicide took place in the Orchidland Estates subdivision of Puna.

Hawaiʻi police said that as soon as they arrived at the residence, they found a man who appeared to have been experiencing “some type of medical episode”.

They indicated that he had visible injuries to his hand while his clothes were bloodied.

After encountering the man, they saw that a large sword was near the man and that it was covered in blood. Police said they immediately called for medical responders to join them on the scene to help the man.

The person was identified as a 52-year-old male who lives in the area.

As police officers waited for an ambulance to arrive, they proceeded to look around the home.

This is when they said they found a deceased female victim. According to officers, the victim had severe sword wounds to her neck, upper body, arms and hands.

The victim was identified as a 58-year-old female.

The male who the police first encountered was then arrested for murder, according to police.

“Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing this investigation, which is classified as second-degree murder,” said police.

Once in custody, the man began to vomit; and he became unresponsive.

Police said this is when they diverted their trip from Hilo Cellblock and transported the suspect to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room.

He remains hospitalized; and it is believed that he “ingested some type of chemical liquid prior to the police arriving at the scene,” said police.

Police indicated that they are currently seeking a search warrant that will allow them to search the property where the suspect, the victim and the victim’s 37-year-old son reside.

An autopsy will be scheduled for early next week to determine the exact cause of death, according to police.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Police ask anyone who may have information related to this incident to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Clarence Davies of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2382 or email him at Clarence.Davies@hawaiicounty.gov.