HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii island police confirmed they are investigating a break-in that took place at the Merrie Monarch offices in Hilo.

KHON2.com spoke with Merrie Monarch staff who said police had just left and they are still assessing what else was taken.

They did confirm the most treasured items that were taken were replicas of medals King Kalakaua wore and the King’s royal court would wear during his reign.

They said other electronics were also taken.

Hawaii Island police said they will release more details shortly.