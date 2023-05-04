HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawai‘i Island police detectives announced on Thursday, May 4 that they have charged 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind of Kurtistown, with murder.

The charge follows a particularly violent slaying of his mother-in-law, 58-year-old Teri Lynn Apple, on Friday afternoon, April 28 in the Orchidland Estates subdivision of Kea‘au.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Howlind was released from Hilo Medical Center on Thursday at 1:40 p.m. He was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Hilo Police Station.

Hawaii Island police said Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives conferred with the County Prosecutors Office at 3:15 p.m. This led to Howlind being charged with second-degree murder. His bail was set at $1 million.

The alleged homicide took place in the Orchidland Estates subdivision of Puna.

Hawaiʻi police said that as soon as they arrived at the residence, they found Howlind who appeared to have been experiencing “some type of medical episode”.

They indicated that he had visible injuries to his hand while his clothes were bloodied.

After encountering Howlind, they saw that a large sword was near the man and that it was covered in blood. Police said they immediately called for medical responders to join them on the scene to help Howlind.

As police officers waited for an ambulance to arrive, they proceeded to look around the home.

This is when they said they found a deceased female victim who was later identifed as Howlind’s 58-year-old mother-in-law. According to officers, she had severe sword wounds to her neck, upper body, arms and hands.

Howlind who the police first encountered was then arrested for murder, according to police.

“Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing this investigation, which is classified as second-degree murder,” said police.

Once in custody, Howlind began to vomit; and he became unresponsive.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Police said this is when they diverted their trip from Hilo Cellblock and transported him to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room.