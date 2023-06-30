HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have opened a negligent injury investigation after a pedestrian hit and run hospitalized a Pahoa woman on Friday morning.

The incident happened just south of Malama Street on Pahoa Kalapana Road after 3:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, the 36-year-old woman was walking in the northbound shoulder lane of the road when she was struck by a motorcycle heading south. The woman suffered serious injuries as a result.

Police are asking those living in the area to review their home surveillance videos for any motorcycles during the hours of 3:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. on the date of the incident.

For those reviewing surveillance, the motorcycle may have sustained front-end damage.

A negligent injury investigation has been opened by police.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Officer Jared-Taylor Makaweo-Quihano at (808) 965-2716, or email at JMakaweo@hawaiicounty.gov.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 if you wish to provide tips anonymously.