Big Island police ask for public’s help to find suspect accused of stealing expensive ring

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a gold ring and the woman accused of taking it from a department store in Hilo over the weekend.

Store employees told police that a woman took a gold ring with light and dark colored stones at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, before she ran out on Puainako St.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Police describe the suspect as local with a stocky build, 5 feet tall and short hair. She was last seen wearing a camouflage fanny pack.

Police said the ring is valued at about $3,400.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Anyone with information can call police at (808) 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300. You can also contact Officer Joshua Rodby-Tomas of Hilo patrol at joshua.rodby-tomas@hawaiicounty.gov.