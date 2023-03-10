KALOPA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawai’i Police Department announced Saturday, March 11, that they have arrested the suspect 44-year-old Ronald Kahihikolo. He was located in the Hamakua district near Highway 19 at the 39.5 mile marker.

The arrest took place at 10:57 a.m. There is no threat to the community at this time.

Police are investigating on officer-involved shooting in Kailua-Kona that left one man dead.

A search is also underway on the other side of the island for a different suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Big Island police said Palani Road near Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway was closed on Friday, March 10, after two officers fired their weapon at a suspect who reached for an object while driving a stolen vehicle.

Police said the suspect died and multiple firearms were later recovered from the car.

Detectives had been searching the area in an attempt to find Ronald Kahihikolo, a suspect in another shooting on Tuesday, March 7.

Police said Kahihikolo was seen driving to Waimea and pursued his vehicle until Hamakua. Authorities described Kahihikolo as being 5-foot-7 with a tattoo on his right cheek that reads “greed.”

“When I got that nixle alert saying that there was an armed fugitive,” said Kalopa resident Sarah Anderson, “and then all my friends started texting me, ‘Are you okay? Are you okay?’”

“There’s a lot of bush, you know, a lot of places, gulches to hide in and stuff so hopefully they find him.” Said Sarah Anderson, Kalopa resident.

A resident in nearby Paauilo saw several emergency vehicles.

“There were about 15 vehicles going by with sirens and then there were some SWAT,” Paauilo resident Sherri Longyear said, “three SWAT vehicles, those big, black box things.”

Longyear tried to get closer to the search area to check on family, but police turned her around.

“They were pretty serious and said, you know, ‘We have an investigation going on.’ I said, ‘Can you tell me about it?’ He said, ‘Well we’re going door to door.’”

Authorities popped trunks with guns drawn as they looked for Kahihikolo. It is an unusual sight, especially in this particular area.

“Pretty much ranching community,” Anderson said. “Lot of cows and cowboys and it’s a close-knit community.”

“Please be on the lookout,” Longyear said, “be safe, be prepared and if you know anything, call 911 I guess.”

Hawaii police have been in touch with KHON2 and said Kahihikolo was last seen by Highway 19 near mile marker 40. A news conference is planned for 7 p.m. on Friday.