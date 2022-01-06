Big Island man with 3 prior felony convictions charged with allegedly trying to sell over $136,000 of meth

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have arrested and charged a 44-year-old man for allegedly trying to sell crystal methamphetamine valued to be over $136,000.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, Timothy Nacis of Pa‘auilo was charged on Wednesday, Jan. 5, with several drug offenses. His bail was set at $200,000.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

U.S. Postal Service inspectors intercepted a package on its way to the Big Island and inside was a large quantity of a narcotic, also known as “ice.” Then, on Monday, Jan. 3, officers and federal agents with the U.S. Postal Service and Homeland Security Investigations began a joint operation.

After Nacis received the package from a postal facility, a police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop. However, Big Island police reported that Nacis tried to flee the scene, and he allegedly rammed into the officer’s vehicle on the driver’s front side and continued to accelerate in an attempt to get past.

As a result, the officer’s vehicle became “adjacent to a ravine with a 100-foot drop” and suffered damage, Big Island police added. When police tried to arrest Nacis, they reported he apparently physically assaulted another officer and tried to resist arrest.

Here is a list of all that Timothy Nacis was charged with on Jan. 5:

Two counts of first-degree promoting a dangerous drug (possession)

Second-degree promoting a dangerous drug

First-degree attempted promoting a dangerous drug (distribution)

Ownership possession prohibited

Prohibited acs related to drug paraphernalia

Second-degree criminal property damage

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Nacis also had three previous felony convictions, and his first court appearance was on Thursday, Jan. 6.