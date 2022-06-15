HONOLULU (KHON2)– A man in Kapa’au was arrested and charged after prosecutors said he was caught stealing thousands of dollars from a company and possessing confidential personal information that did not belong to him.

Thomas Michael McCormick was charged with identity theft, forgery and felony theft related offenses in connection with fraudulent check transactions that occurred from May 26 through June 13 in Kona.



McCormick was charged with fourteen offenses and is scheduled to make his appearance in Kona District Court Wednesday afternoon. He is currently in custody in lieu of $190,000 bail.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (808)-961-8300.