HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety (PSD) is warning the public of a reoccurring Sheriff impersonator.

Officials said, in recent days people have called the Sheriff Division to report that an individual called them and claimed to be a deputy sheriff.

In many of the cases, the scammer claimed that the individual owed money for outstanding warrant, traffic citations and/or missed jury duty. The victim is then instructed to send money electronically.

PSD said that victims have paid money to these scammers using cryptocurrency in some cases.

The department stated that sheriffs do not call, text or email people asking for personal information or to solicit payment electronically or by phone.

The public is advised to never provide credit card numbers, bank account information or other personal information to callers claiming to work for a law enforcement agency.

If you have been in an incident that matched this scam, call the Sherriff Division at (808) 586-1352.