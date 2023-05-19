HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has blocked off a portion of Anania Drive after a man had barricaded himself in his home in Mililani.

According to police, they were called to the incident just before 8 p.m. on Friday.

As officers deal with the barricade situation they have blocked off parts of the road between Kaholo and Kapuahi streets.

HPD said no other occupants are in the home.

Police are investigating.