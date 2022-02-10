Barricade situation in Makaha ends with an arrest; all roads are open

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wednesday night was a long one for people living near Hanalei Street in Makaha as Honolulu police blocked off roads leading to their homes. Some residents could not return home until the barricade situation ended around 11:30 p.m.

Kasinga Fangupo lives nearby and started a live stream on Facebook about the incident after picking up her kids from basketball. At one point, there were over 350 viewers watching her live stream statewide.

“They let us pass through. We parked our car at home, and we came out and kept on live about three hours and some change and that’s when my phone died — about almost 8 p.m. Plus, I had to go work at 9 p.m,” said Fangupo. “People (who) live close to the scene, they couldn’t go home at all. The police said they had to wait or they had to escort them to their home.”

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said roads were blocked off near Jade, Hana and Hanalei streets since approximately 3 p.m on Wednesday, Feb. 9, as they searched for a man with a warrant at a home on Hanalei Street.

The SWAT team was called in and, eventually, the person with the warrant was arrested. All roads that were closed off were finally reopened after the arrest was made.