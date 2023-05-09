Police lights on top of the personal vehicle of a Honolulu Police Department officer.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A barricade situation has ended in Kaneohe after the mistaken release of a pretrial detainee, said the Department of Public Safety on Tuesday.

The public was urged to stay clear of Anoi Road during the time of the incident.

DPS said were able to negotiate a peaceful surrender with 38-year-old Jonathan Hewett a man who was charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

According to DPS, Hewett was mistakenly released from the court cellblock after he appeared at Kauikeaouli Hale.

Officials are investigating the mistaken release as well.