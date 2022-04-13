HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of killing Gary Ruby in Hawaii Loa Ridge has been indicted by a grand jury.

Juan Baron was charged Wednesday with one count of Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Identity Theft in the First Degree and two counts of Theft in the First Degree.

Baron is accused of murdering 73-year-old Ruby and encasing his body in cement, within a tub in Ruby’s Hawaii Loa Ridge home.

The prosecutor’s office said that Baron unlawfully impersonated Ruby while living in his home and used Ruby’s personal vehicle before fleeing to California.

Los Angeles police arrested Baron in Anaheim on a bus that was headed for Mexico.

The Honolulu Police Department said Baron was extradited from Los Angeles on April 8. He made his initial appearance in a Honolulu court on April 12.

Court documents state that, if Baron is convicted of the murder charge, he will be subject to an extended term of imprisonment as an offender against the elderly.