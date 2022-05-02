HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lakaysha Faitele, 18, appeared in court on Monday, May 2, around 8:30 a.m. for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old teen who she knew in a Kapolei apartment.
Police said Faitele was arrested and later charged with second-degree attempted murder on Saturday, April 30.
According to Honolulu police, Faitele and the 17-year-old victim were arguing on Thursday, April 28, around 3:45 a.m. inside an apartment located on Alohikea Street in Kapolei.
Police said the suspect stabbed the 17-year-old female victim with a dangerous instrument several times.
The victim was then taken to the nearest hospital by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services in critical condition.
Faitele’s bail was set for $500,000. The next court date will be on Wednesday, May 4, around 1:30 p.m.