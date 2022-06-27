FILE — Chito Asuncion arrested for a string of stabbing incidents reported on the Big Island. (Courtesy: Hawaii Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kona man who was charged on suspicion of two murders in Kona and two attempted murders in Hilo has been denied bail by the courts.

Chito K. Asuncion, 24, will be held without bail. His bail was originally set at $1.5 million. He is expected to return to Kona District Court on July 20 where the results of his mental evaluation will be reviewed.

He is charged in connection with stabbing two homeless people, and killing two other homeless people between May 17 to June 7 on the Big Island, according to court documents.

Court documents said Asuncion said in killing homeless people he feels it helps them get to a better place whether it is heaven or hell.

Asuncion is charged with two counts of murder in the second degree which means he intentionally caused the death of another person, court documents said. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

He is also charged with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of attempted murder in the first degree.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300