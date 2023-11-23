WAIMALU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Ripping off an ATM in front of a restaurant using a backhoe is what Honolulu police said happened on Friday, Nov. 3 in Waimalu.

Authorities released video of the incident on Wednesday, Nov. 22 and said the theft occurred around 3:20 a.m.

The security footage shows a suspect ramming a backhoe into the ATM in front of Kabuki Restaurant in Waimalu Shopping Center. It took a couple of tries, but the ATM was eventually dumped into the bed of a truck that was waiting nearby. Customers said it is almost unimaginable.

“I guess it’s something that you would not expect, but I guess nowadays it’s becoming more and more common,” Kabuki Restaurant customer Dan Chur said. “It’s sad to see that it’s becoming more prevalent in Hawaii.”

This is not the first time an ATM was stolen around the holiday season. Police said thieves used an ax to break open an ATM on Keeaumoku Street before they ripped it off with chains and loaded it into a truck in November, 2021. Rainbow Drive Inn told KHON2 that thieves attempted to tow away the ATM from their Kapahulu location twice in November 2021.

The Retail Merchants of Hawaii said though it is Thanksgiving, some are thinking of taking.

“‘Tis the season,” Retail Merchants of Hawaii President Tina Yamaki said. “People want the cash or they feel that it’s an easy way to get free money because there is cash in the machines.”

Police said both the backhoe and the flatbed that the ATM was loaded into in Waimalu were stolen. The suspects were also both dressed head-to-toe in white suits.

“Probably disposable hazmat suits,” Chur said.” So these guys were thinking ahead and preplanned it quite a bit ahead to disguise not only their identity but the vehicles and the equipment that they were using to get away with this.”

Customers told KHON2 that they are glad that no employees were in the restaurant at the time of the incident. There does not seem to be much damage to the storefront, but there are still concerns over just how brazen the apparent theft was.

“It was kind of hard to believe that somebody would be that brazen, especially with the use of a backhoe,” Chur said.

Experts said keeping security cameras at eye level will help deter thieves, and ATM placement is also essential.

“Like outside or right outside your front door by the glass doors, you know, put it kind of like tucked in the back or something where it’s not that easy, accessible,” Yamaki said.

Kabuki Restaurant was closed for Thanksgiving, anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police.