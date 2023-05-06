HONOLULU (KHON2) — On April 24, the Department of Public Safety said that a man had escaped from custody from their Laumaka Work Furlough Center on Oʻahu.

DPS stated that at around 6:55 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, they captured escaped inmate Milton Kapule. He was then transported by to OCCC.

“I would like to thank Honolulu Police and State Sheriffs for all their efforts made to look for inmate Kapule and HPD for arresting him and bringing him back into custody,” said Public Safety Director Tommy Johnson.

Kapule was reported to have fled from the furlough housing in April after staff summoned him.

DPS said that Kapule was serving time at the facility for Robbery 1 and Promoting Prison Contraband 1.

They also indicated that Kapule was in line to have a parole hearing scheduled for May 2024.

Due to his escape, DPS said he will now face additional charges.

As a community custody inmate, Kapule was able to work in the State’s furlough program that also provides the privilege of passes that allow the inmate to have time off.

DPS said that “community custody is the lowest classification status” in Hawaiʻi’s penal system.

As such, Laumaka is classified as a minimum-security work furlough center that houses community custody inmates.

According to DPS, inmates who are assigned to Laumaka are in one of two positions. Either they are actively seeking employment or they are working in the community.

