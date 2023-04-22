LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauaʻi Police Department said that ongoing thefts on the island are targeting both residents and visitors.

KPD is hoping that folks will heed their warnings.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

They are asking residents and visitors to become more vigilant of suspicious activity in and around where you travel and/or live. Police believe this will help you avoid becoming a victim.

Officials said that there has been a recent eruption of car break-ins and auto thefts that have occurred in residential neighborhoods across the island.

“In recent reports, subjects are targeting unsecured vehicles,” said Acting Captain Kennison Nagahisa of the Investigative Services Bureau. “They are quietly going through neighborhoods and checking for unlocked vehicles for an easy opportunity to steal valuables.”

There are a few things you can do in order to secure your experience, according to Nagahisa.

Take the time to lock all doors to your vehicles and your residence(s). This simple step can often make a difference, particularly with crimes of opportunity. Take a moment to remove all valuables from your vehicles or find a spot in your vehicle where your valuables are not in plain view from the outside. As you go on your daily routines and activities, KPD is advising that you be more observant of suspicious activity and any unfamiliar vehicles or persons in your neighborhoods. Keeping an eye out can mean the difference between you or your neighbor being victimized and not being targeted.. If you see any suspicious activity, then call (808) 241-1711. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information by calling Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i at (808) 246-8300, submitting a tip at cskauai.org or through the Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i P3 Tips Mobile App.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“It is very difficult to have officers everywhere at all times,” said Captain Nagahisa. “So, it is important that we remain vigilant. By doing so, we can help deter crime in our own neighborhoods and communities.”