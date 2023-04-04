HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of intentionally hitting a woman with a car in Mililani on Feb. 1, will not be back in court as initially scheduled.

According to court documents, Desmond Kekahuna’s next trial appearance was called off for a mental examination to determine his fitness to proceed. He would’ve been back in court on April 17.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up by the family for the victim Kristelle Taliulu and on it, an update was provided by her husband on March 27.

The GoFundMe had this statement:

Here’s an update on my wife’s journey to recovery. It’s been almost two months since the incident and she has made a lot of improvements. She continues to battle every day with a positive attitude and outlook toward returning home. With more surgeries and rehab still to come, we give it all to God and trust in the plan He has for our family.

Kekahuna was charged and indicted for attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Prosecutors said Kekahuna allegedly ran over Taliulu in a commercial parking lot and then beat her and a bystander with a tire iron.

The scene of an aggravated assault investigation at parking lot in Mililani, Hawaii on Feb. 1, 2023. The scene of an aggravated assault investigation at parking lot in Mililani, Hawaii on Feb. 1, 2023. The scene of an aggravated assault investigation at parking lot in Mililani, Hawaii on Feb. 1, 2023.

Kekahuna pled not guilty to his charges and remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

To view the GoFundMe for Taliulu, click here.