WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — An attempted murder was reported to the Honolulu Police Department on Saturday, May 27.

The report came at around 10:30 p.m. in the Waiʻanae area.

According to the report, a male suspect allegedly shot another man in his leg.

The alleged shooter then fled the scene.

The alleged victim was taken to a local area hospital where he was treated and released.

KHON2.com will provide more details as they become available.