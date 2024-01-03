HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has reported that they have opened an attempted murder investigation in Makiki.

It all began at around 2:44 a.m. when HPD received a 911 call.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, Jan. 3, HPD arrived on Kinaʻu Street near the Keʻeaumoku Street.

HPD said that when they were en route, they believed it was an aggravated assault call. Then, once they arrived, they changed it to an attempted murder investigation.

It has been reported that the incident involved vehicles.

According to reports, the suspect was driving a vehicle and chasing the complainant who was driving a moped.

The suspect is reported to have intentionally struck the moped driver from behind. This hit caused the complainant to be ejected from his moped and onto the pavement.

The moped driver was taken to a local area hospital in serious condition.

It is reported that the suspect and the complainant are acquaintances.

Residents of the area heard the collision and the following commotion. The suspect ran away from the scene of the incident. That person is still at large.

KHON2.com will have more information as it becomes available from local officials.